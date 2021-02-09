Physicians Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $339.24. 13,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.21 and a 200-day moving average of $369.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

