Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,758,000 after buying an additional 938,965 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,698,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,862 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,785. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $174.79. 50,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

