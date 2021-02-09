Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NYSE TM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $156.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68. The stock has a market cap of $214.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

