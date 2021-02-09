Physicians Financial Services Inc. Invests $342,000 in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,978,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $3,161,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

VLDR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. 76,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.46. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

