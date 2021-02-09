Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. 174,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.99%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

