Phantasma Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $308,355.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,613.64 or 0.99783169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00032459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

