Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.45.

PRSP opened at $29.01 on Monday. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perspecta will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

