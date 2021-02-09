Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Hits Market Cap of $165.85 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 33% higher against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $165.85 million and $3.99 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for $7.61 or 0.00016542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00051610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00175046 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00194624 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00061107 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

