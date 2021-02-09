Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Perion Network stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.72 million, a PE ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Perion Network by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

