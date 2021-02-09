Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 516 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. CIBC increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:TD opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

