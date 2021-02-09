Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,219 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,886 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,861 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

