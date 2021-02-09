Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 326 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

NYSE TREX opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

