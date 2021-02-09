Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perficient.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

PRFT stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $62.82.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Perficient by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Perficient by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Perficient by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 979,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,885,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,596,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

