PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.