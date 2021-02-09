Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

86.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Peoples Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 11 4 1 2.29 Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus target price of $42.88, indicating a potential downside of 11.87%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 14.58% 6.79% 0.65% Peoples Financial Services 25.36% 9.07% 1.06%

Risk & Volatility

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Peoples Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.25 billion 2.46 $816.00 million $4.33 11.24 Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.63 $25.74 million N/A N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Peoples Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 434 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 28 full-service community banking offices located in Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

