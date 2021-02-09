PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) & Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Financial Contrast

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

72.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Camden Property Trust 0 5 9 0 2.64

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.81, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $100.55, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Camden Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $488.82 million 3.75 $226.36 million $2.42 7.66 Camden Property Trust $1.03 billion 9.66 $219.62 million $5.04 20.23

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Camden Property Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust N/A 1.48% 0.26% Camden Property Trust 18.14% 5.22% 2.70%

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 9 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.