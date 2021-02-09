PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $14.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,215 shares of company stock valued at $12,191,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

