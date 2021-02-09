PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $457.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $548,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.