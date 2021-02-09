Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $140.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $131.58, with a volume of 601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.91.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

