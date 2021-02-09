Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by Truist from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PENN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $121.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $129.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $33,053,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,530,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

