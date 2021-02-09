Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
NYSE PBA opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.
Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.