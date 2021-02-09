PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.49. 393,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 292,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

PAYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

The company has a market cap of $273.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of ($0.15) million for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PaySign by 37,647.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 734,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 732,252 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in PaySign by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

