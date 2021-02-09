PayPie Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $130.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.57 or 0.01050622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.93 or 0.05382533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00021119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038445 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

