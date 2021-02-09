PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.59 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $282.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

