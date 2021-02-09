Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Paychex worth $45,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paychex by 13.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,334 shares of company stock worth $14,781,161. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.