PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

NYSE WEC opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

