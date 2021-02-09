Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 588,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,531 shares of company stock worth $11,555,029. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

