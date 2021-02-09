Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,830 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

