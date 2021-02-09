Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 26,896 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,896 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

