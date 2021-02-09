Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 26,896 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,896 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.