Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 809,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,126. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

