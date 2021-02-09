Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $13.52 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.49. 1,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,126. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.81. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

