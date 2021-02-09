Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 19,072 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

