Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 768 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,647. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average is $126.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

