Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $995.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

