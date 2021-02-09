Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 778 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

