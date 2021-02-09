Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

WDAY stock opened at $272.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $273.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

