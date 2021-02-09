Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 143.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 86,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 280,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 77,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.