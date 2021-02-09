Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 891 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $149.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $158.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

