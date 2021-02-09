Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,643,015.20. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total transaction of $1,530,103.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,536,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,040,076.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,943 shares of company stock valued at $38,313,722 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $238.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $245.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

