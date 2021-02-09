Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 50.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $230,685.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 73.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040890 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003913 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 590,432,628 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.