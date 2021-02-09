PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 37.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

