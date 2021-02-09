PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.
Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 37.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.