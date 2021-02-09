Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PANDY. HSBC lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Danske downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

PANDY opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

