Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 11,537 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. 577,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,074,588. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.