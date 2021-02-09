Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,846,000. Toews Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 10,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. 197,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,145,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.