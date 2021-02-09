Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Stryker by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after buying an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after buying an additional 173,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $242.81. 7,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.81. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

