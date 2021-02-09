Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $196.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.38. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

