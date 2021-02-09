PacWest Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

