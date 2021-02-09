Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.93

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.93 and last traded at C$25.85, with a volume of 404308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

