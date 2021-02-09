Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cormark raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.70.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock opened at C$14.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.42. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$55.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

