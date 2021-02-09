O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after acquiring an additional 193,487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $452.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.56.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.